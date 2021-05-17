Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Lou Barletta speaks after a debate in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, will run for governor of Pennsylvania, he told The Associated Press. Barletta becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.