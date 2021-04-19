Barletta, eyeing a run for governor, starts raising money

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Lou Barletta speaks after a debate in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Barletta, the Trump-backing former congressman who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate, has taken a step toward possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 and begun a political action committee to raise money. Barletta told The Associated Press a month ago that he was considering running and would decide in the coming weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor.