As a kid, Joanne Gravel said getting a Barbie doll was almost like a rite of passage at around age 12.
“You just didn’t get a Barbie doll in my day,” the 64-year-old said while waiting to see the blockbuster “Barbie” movie at Westgate Cinemas. “You had to graduate to be old enough to get one.”
A native of Bessemer and retired interior designer, Gravel was among moviegoers who helped “Barbie” land $155 million as the biggest debut film of the year, according to media reports. She was joined by her sister, Rosanna Green of New Castle, and cousins Judy Chisholm of New Castle and Patty Hoffman of Johnstown.
Like many, they were dressed in pink.
Fans over the weekend hosted Barbie-themed dinners and parties for the PG-13 film celebrating the fashion doll manufactured by Mattel and launched in 1959. The story focuses on Barbie and Ken living in the perfect world of Barbie Land.
They enter real world and soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
Kaitlyn Wright, assistant manager at Westgate Cinemas, said “Barbie” was showing in three theaters. Some shows, including the three on Friday evening, sold out.
“A lot of girls came dressed in pink and some were in gowns,” Wright said. “It’s been a lot of fun having a reason to dress up and go to the movies. One girls came in with a 1950s diner look and another girl had a little fru fru dress with puffed sleeves.”
Employees at Westgate got to wear pink instead of their normal black uniform.
They also placed 14 Barbie dolls at different locations within the theater lobby. Anyone who found them all was eligible to win a Barbie poster.
Gravel and Green came from a family with six children. Their late mother, Rose Marie Potochnik, sewed clothes for their Barbie dolls. Accessories including pink cars, Barbie doll houses and Ken dolls were few and far between.
“I didn’t have enough Ken dolls for the Barbies, so from time to time, Barbie had to go out with the Hamburglar,” said Green, referring to the character featured in McDonald’s commercials.
Shenango Township’s Tricia Bruce, 54, joined Amy Alexander, 52, and Alexander’s daughter, Camille, 20, for the “Barbie” movie.
Dressed in pink, Bruce said she enjoyed playing with the fashion doll. Camille got her first Barbie at age 6.
“We heard a lot of good things about the movie,” Alexander said.
Kristen Sansone, 41, of Neshannock took rising seventh-graders Quinn Tatterson, Zoey Harcar, Carli Amato, Melia Bruno, Addison Sansone and Ava Wilson to Westgate to see “Barbie.”
Each girl brought a Barbie doll with them – some dressed in pink.
“They grew up on Barbie and are excited to see the movie,” Sansone said.
At Westgate, “Barbie” outsold “Oppenheimer,” which was shown in two Westgate theaters, Wright said.
The film focuses on the work of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and a team of scientists who spend years developing the atomic bomb.
