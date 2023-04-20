Frank Zaccarelli ended up being for being late to his own birthday party.
But the fact he was turning a venerable 95 years old had nothing to do with his tardiness.
“I was cutting grass,” the Union Township resident said.
Moreover, he didn’t even know he was being feted until he arrived Wednesday at Bucky Richards’ Barber Shop in Westgate Plaza, the unofficial home of the local chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association as well as, according to association member Frank Augustine, a gathering spot reminiscent of “Floyd’s Barber Shop” from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Like Floyd’s place, Richards’ shop has its regulars who sometimes come by for a haircut, but mostly to trade stories, opinions and laughs.
Zaccarelli is one of them.
“He’s been coming here since he retired 30 years ago, every day,“ Richards said. “He sweeps the floor, gets me change. If I didn’t eat, he gets me something
“He gets his hair cut, but mostly, he comes to hang out. He’s a great guy, he really is.”
Usually, Zacarelli arrives at 1 p.m., but Wednesday’s party started at noon, so it took a little subterfuge to get him there early. Richards enlisted the help of Zacarelli’s wife, Henrietta, to do that.
“She’s telling him he has to go get blood work done at UPMC,” he said. “That’s the cover story.”
When the guest of honor arrived, he was greeted by about a dozen well-wishers representing friends, barbershop regulars and employees of neighboring businesses. Pizzas from Augustine’s and Pizza Joe’s were ready to eat — at last count, the 95-year-old had put away at least three good-sized slices — as well as a variety of wings, a pasta salad and, of course, a cake.
Regulars Gary Kwolek and John Tabisz — both who recall when Henrietta as their school nurse at Union High — were among those to celebrate with Zaccarelli. They called him “a great guy,” and Kwolek remembered some special assistance he once received from the Zaccarellis.
“I ran for Union school board right out of college,” he said, “and Frank and his wife helped me out then. That was 1980.”
Zaccarelli said he had not been expecting the surprise party, even though he’d already had another one earlier in the day.
“Pizza Joe (Seminara) had the same thing for me this morning,” he said. “A group of us go over there every morning for coffee at seven.”
The barbershop is the next stop on his daily agenda.
“I’ve been here every afternoon since I retired 30 years ago,” he said, “just to listen to the conversation between different people and see different people. You become acquainted with this person and that person. It kind of makes my day.
“But I didn’t expect this at all. Between Bucky and Pizza Joe’s, they’re a credit to the community, especially to do something like this for an old guy.”
