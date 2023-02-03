College-bound seniors in Lawrence County are invited to enter a scholarship essay contest being sponsored by the Lawrence County Bar Association.
The is the 39th year for the competition. Students who will graduate this spring from public high schools in county may enter the contest by writing an essay that answers this question: “Should an individual state have the right to impose and implement its own immigration rules to limit the number of immigrants entering its borders?”
Essays must be typed, double-spaced, limited to the topic selected and contain no fewer than 750 words and no more than 1,250 words. The submissions must include the student’s full name, address, telephone number and school represented, on a separate cover sheet. No identifying information should be on any pages of the essay itself. Submissions must include research and provide citations and footnotes.
Relatives of the Lawrence County Bar Association members are not eligible to enter.
The deadline for entries is 4 p.m. April 10. Essays may be mailed or hand-delivered to the Lawrence County Bar Association Law Day 2023 Committee, in care of Chairman Anthony Piatek, Esquire, 414 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, PA 16101, or to Lawrence County Bar Association Law Day 2023 Committee, in care of Ryan Long, Esquire, at Leymarie Clark Long, P.C., 423 Sixth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117. PDF entries are also being accepted by the stated deadline by emailing them to jthomas@lawrencecountypa.gov.
Two winners will be chosen, and each will receive a $2,000 scholarship to be presented during the annual Law Day program, planned for May 1 in Courtroom 1 of the Lawrence County Government Center. The awards will be paid to each winner's college of choice, applicable to tuition and related expenses and fees, excluding room and board.
The bar association will have awarded a total of $109,500 in scholarships to Lawrence County students after this year’s contest.
Members of the 2023 essay committee, in addition to Piatek and Long, are District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and attorneys Luanne Parkonen, Jean Krkuc Perkins and Deborah Shaw.
Additional information about the contest is available by contacting the bar association office at (724) 656-2136.
