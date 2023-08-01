The disclosure statement from Americore Holdings Chapter 11 trustee Carol Fox has been accepted by a federal bankruptcy judge. Chief Judge Gregory R. Schaaf, from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, filed an order Thursday approving the disclosure statement. He set Sept. 14 as the last day for filing written acceptances or rejections of the plan, and set Sept. 21 as the date for a court hearing for official confirmation of the plan. Americore Holdings was the owner of the former Ellwood City Medical Center from Sept. 22, 2017, to January 2020 when the hospital was closed for good. In Fox’s Chapter 11 plan of liquidation, Americore Health LLC, Americore Health Enterprises LLC, Ellwood Medical Center LLC, Ellwood Medical Center Real Estate LLC and Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC would be consolidated into Ellwood Debtors and all claims would go to that entity. Fox said each holder of an allowed priority non-tax claim would receive 100 percent in recoveries, and holders with an allowed Ellwood general unsecured claim would receive up to five percent in recoveries. She said a liquidating trust would be established, the Ellwood Liquidating Trust, with a liquidating trustee to be appointed. A majority of Americore’s former creditors must accept the plan, with court approval, in order for the plan to be in effect. If the plan is not approved, Fox said a different plan could be proposed, such as a Chapter 7 plan of liquidation, which would result in a new trustee being appointed, delaying and possibly reducing claims. nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com
