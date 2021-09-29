The 41st annual Lawrence County Band Festival returned Wednesday night at New Castle's Taggart Stadium.
Eight marching bands, including the outfit from Westminster College, took to the field after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled for last week, inclement weather further delayed it a week.
