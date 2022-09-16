Like any good host, Nick Yoho quickly shares the credit.
“Really, we all host it together, it’s just at our stadium,” said the New Castle High School band director referring to the 42nd Lawrence County Band Festival, set for 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the district’s Taggart Stadium.
“It’s a joint effort between the eight county schools and each of us is part of the planning,” Yoho said of the event, which features the marching bands from all eight Lawrence County school districts — Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango, Union and Wilmington — as well as Westminster College.
Throughout the evening, each band will take the field to perform their halftime show.
Yoho said most bands plan to perform their entire show, explaining that his band has four songs this year and usually opens and closes their halftime performances with the same numbers, varying the middle selection.
However, for the festival, the NeCaHi musicians will include all four pieces.
Retired band directors Tom Schaffner, who worked at Neshannock High School, and Jesse Croach, who led musicians at Laurel High School, will emcee the event.
In addition, Croach, who founded the festival in 1979 as a way to showcase the talent and hard work of the area’s young musicians, will conduct this year’s finale as all nine groups come together to perform “God Bless America.”
Tickets for the event are $7 for those ages 7 and older with those 6 and under admitted free. The rain date for the festival is Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.