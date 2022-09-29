The 42nd annual Lawrence County Band Festival marched on at the new Taggart Stadium turf Wednesday night.
All eight Lawrence County marching bands, plus the Westminster College band, performed routines during the event.
Originally slated for last week, it was postponed a week due to predicted poor weather.
While the air was crisp Wednesday night, the weather ultimately held off to allow the nine bands to showcase their talents. The bands came together as a group to play a closing performance of “God Bless America.”
For more photos from the festival, see Page A9.
