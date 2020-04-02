School is canceled, and so is the New Castle Junior/Senior High School spring band concert.
But the band will play on.
And all of New Castle’s band students have their instruments at home, ready to rehearse.
The coronavirus threat hasn’t stopped band directors Nick Yoho and John Onufrak from teaching students the fundamentals and advancements on their musical instruments.
When school was canceled nearly three weeks ago, about 40 out of 110 of the band students inadvertently left their instruments behind at school, despite reminders to take them home.
To ensure there would be no lapse in learning, the district decided to distribute them at curbside to their respective students, “once we learned we were going to virtual learning,” Yoho said.
The administrators and band directors contacted all 110 junior and senior high band members to see who was missing theirs. Then they labeled and tagged them and took them to cars that drove up outside the high school for a distribution.
“They stayed in cars and said who they were, and we put the instruments in their back hatches and trunks,” Yoho said. “We were able to keep our social distancing.”
Seven unclaimed instruments were hand-delivered to the porches of students who didn’t show up.
“Now every single band kids has his or her instrument,” Yoho said.
When they return to the classrooms, virtually, on Monday, Yoho and Onufrak are ready to continue the instrumental program through online instruction.
“Band is a unique situation with online virtual, because it’s such a personal, in-person group activity and class, and it’s harder to make it virtual to get the emotion you need to rehearse a group,” Yoho explained.
Several companies have opened up online learning programs that students can access free for the next few months during the coronavirus crisis. The district has been using one of those, SmartMusic, for nearly a decade, for band students to improve and to try to progress the levels of other student musicians, Yoho explained. “It’s a fun outlet for them.”
He now will be using SmartMusic with all of his students to create lessons and as practice tools via method books, sight-reading and other skills. There are different levels of the program, and because it is now free, SmartMusic is offering the top premium tier for the students, he said.
“They can practice music that we were using for our concert, which was scheduled for April 16,” Yoho said. Of the concert music he had selected, two of the pieces are available on SmartMusic so the students can go onto the site and practice.
“It has different options. They can practice on their instruments with a full recording or by just hearing their part, and they can slow it down to work on certain passages.There’s a lot of play and flexibility in it,” he said.
He also is using an online program called Sightreading Factory, to help the students build their sight-reading techniques to enable them to better play music they’re seeing for the first time.
“With both of those programs, I can create assignments and tailor them and work with certain students who need more practice first,” Yoho said.
The junior high band has about 50 seventh- and eighth-grade students, and the senior high band has about 60 students, freshmen through seniors.
“We can reach them all online,” he said. The school district has been using Google Classroom since the beginning of the year, “so we have both bands on it fully.”
In addition to band, Yoho teaches other music classes, including an auditorium and stage course called “Stage, Light and Sound,” and a Guitar 2 class. For both Guitar 1 and 2, the students use school-provided guitars and do not take them home, he said.
“I’m trying to find YouTube videos that show different techniques on songs they can play for the basic four chords,” he said. “I’m also trying to find videos of legendary guitarists — such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Negri, a renowned jazz guitarist of Pittsburgh — whom they might not have heard of, he said, for them to find inspiration.
He also teaches seventh grade general music, which involves a history of music, from jazz to early rock and the Beatles.
“We were in the 1970s era when school closed,” he said, noting that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has online resources through that timeline that are interactive and interesting for the students.
Meanwhile, Yoho is exploring ways the students can play together, possibly through Zoom, to get everyone online playing their instruments, should there be no concert later this spring.
“It might be a little difficult,” he said. He is encouraging the students to use an app called “Acapella,” that lets them record, synchronize and share songs, kind of like Instagram but for multiple-part vocal harmonies.
The students will be able to use the app to create their own duets, trios and quartets and put together little concerts on their own, by someone recording his part, then sending it to a friend to record a second part, and so on, he said.
