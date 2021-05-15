By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Deciding whether to change the Constitution to limit the governor’s emergency powers will be the most controversial statewide question settled in Tuesday’s primary election.
The first ballot question asks voters whether the General Assembly should have the power, through a simple majority vote, of ending a governor’s emergency declaration. Those who vote “yes” on the questions would be in favor of limiting the governor’s emergency powers.
The second ballot question asks voters whether emergency declarations should only last 21 days without approval of the General Assembly to extend them. Current law allows the governor to declare emergencies for periods of 90 days and there is no limit on how often he can renew the declaration. Wolf has renewed his emergency declaration for the COVID pandemic four times and he’s renewed his emergency declaration to respond to the opioid epidemic — which he first declared an emergency in January 2017 — 13 times.
The controversy comes in the latest round of battles between Wolf and Republican lawmakers who’ve repeatedly pressed the governor to relax COVID mitigation measures more quickly. The primary is due to come a day after an order relaxing crowd size limits goes into effect. On Monday, indoor venues are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity and outdoor venues are permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity.
Ahead of the primary vote, Wolf also announced that on Memorial Day all restrictions except for the state’s mask mandate will come to an end. The state’s mask mandate for unvaccinated individuals is scheduled to remain in place until 70 percent of adults have gotten fully-vaccinated.
The Wolf Administration and Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly have waged intense public relations campaigns to try to sway voters — and both Democrats and Republicans have accused the other side of foul play along the way.
Republicans have accused the Wolf Administration of using confusing wording on the ballot questions to try to sway voters.
A bill awaiting a final vote in the state House would re-assign the duty of writing ballot questions from the Department of State to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the department that drafts the language for bills considered by the General Assembly.
That proposal was inspired by the “creative wordsmithing of the emergency disaster questions on the ballot,” said state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny County, the prime sponsor of House Bill 1010 said when the House state government committee approved the bill b 24-1 vote on May 3.
Mailings at taxpayer expense
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have mailed flyers at taxpayer expense to voters about the ballot initiative.
Representatives of both Democrats and Republicans said that the practice is permissible as long as the official communication focuses on explaining the issue or explaining why the lawmaker decided to vote as he or she did on the issue.
The communications are not supposed to include explicit advocacy of how voters are supposed to vote on the issue, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County. Lawmakers are permitted to explicitly advocate in support or against the ballot questions on their own time at outside events, he said.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said that legal staff in the Senate Republican caucus has advised lawmakers that they can send communications to constituents about the issue.
“We can do things that are educational. We can do things explaining why we voted yes on the Constitutional amendment when it was before the Senate,” Gordner said.
His office emailed constituents postcards about the ballot question, he said. He didn’t know how many postcards his office sent or the cost of sending them, he said on Thursday.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Mercer County, in an email defended the use of tax dollars for a mailing to constituents on the ballot question.
“The Constitutional amendments currently on the primary ballot speak directly to the fundamental governmental functions of the legislature and operation of government, and, in particular, the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. Members of the Legislature have the Constitutional right and are permitted to speak on the amendments, and to utilize government funds to inform our constituents on those amendments,” she said.
Asked to explain the guidance given to senators, Jason Thompson, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, responded with the exact same language provided by Brooks.
Brooks said that Democratic lawmakers have been sending mailings to constituents about the ballot questions, as well.
Brittany Crampsie, a spokeswoman for Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, though, said that some Senate Republicans have directly advocated for voters to support the amendment. She said that as far as she is aware, the Senate Republicans have been more openly advocating for passage of the ballot questions than the members of the House Republican and House and Senate Democratic caucuses.
“It is not legal to send mail or use taxpayer resources to advocate for a position. It is legal to send informational mail to voters - and that is what a few members of my caucus have done. But those mail pieces have not encouraged or advocated for voters to cast their vote a certain way,” Crampsie said. “Until this election cycle, the practice of all four caucuses has been to educate or inform voters and constituents about ballot questions but not advocate for passage or defeat. Three of the four caucuses continue to follow that practice so far this election cycle,” she said.
Members of the public who feel that public resources are being used inappropriately for political purposes can file a complaint with the state Ethics Commission, she said.
Gordner said that members of the Wolf Administration have been actively advocating against the measures.
“The PEMA Director sent an email to all county EMA folks explaining why there were issues with the Constitutional questions and including a white paper with all the concerns,” Gordner said. “I know Secretary of Agriculture Russ Redding did a letter to the ag community with all of his concerns about the constitutional amendments,” he said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said that administration officials are complying with the law.
“The administration is clearly permitted to provide factual and educational information to the public about the pending proposed amendments. This includes communications that outline the significance and effects of the measures generally, as well as, providing information that more specifically explains the potential impact to existing programs and services that would be affected if the amendments pass,” she said.
Thursday, PEMA Director Randy Padfield was in Scranton to warn about the impact the ballot questions could have.
“Having a clear understanding of these proposed amendments and their potential detrimental impacts on the state’s ability to respond to future disasters if they pass is key to making the right decision at the polls,” Padfield said in Scranton.
Friday, he was in Chester making a similar argument: “Drastically changing a process that has worked exceptionally well for all other disasters that we’ve experienced in the past, such as flooding that occurs quite frequently, is extremely short-sighted,” he said.
Also Friday, the Senate Republican communications office issued a press release quoting comments made on the Senate floor by state Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Allegheny County. “Nothing in these amendments prevents state government from being able to ‘respond to the dangers facing the Commonwealth’ as some would like you to believe,” Robinson said. “Rather, the amendments simply prevent one person from unilaterally throwing tens of thousands of citizens out of work, barring children from school, and spending millions of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
