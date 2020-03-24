By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
How to get ballots printed in time for the April 28 presidential primary election posed a conundrum last week for county election offices.
Ed Allison, Lawrence County director of elections, reported Friday that the vendors he typically would use to print ballots for county elections had closed down under a governor’s order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But after protests and phone calls from counties statewide, the Department of State and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the governor’s office has lifted the restriction for printers to close, deeming them a necessary business, Allison reported.
“I called my legislators and told them that if they want to be re-elected, the votes have to be on paper ballots, and that they had to fix this,” Allison said.
The county in the past has used the William Penn Printing Co. in Pittsburgh for printing of its ballots. He contacted the company today to make sure it is open, but he has not yet placed the ballot order. Instead, he is waiting to hear news about a possible delay in the primary election date, he said.
And while the courthouse, which houses the elections office, is closed to the public, and many employees were laid off last week, Allison’s staff is working full tilt because of the impending election.
“We have no direction about anything right now, other than an April 28 primary,” he said. “Everybody’s working, and that includes the seasonal employees who are getting supplies ready.”
“The printers have now been put on the ‘acceptable’ list, that’s been cleared. So we’ll be able to move forward at this point,” Allison said. He said that Senate Bill 422, introduced Jan. 28 by state Sen. Elder Vogel, would establish an election law advisory board that will consider postponing the election until June 2.
Allison said he hopes a decision will be made by the end of the week to establish a new date for the primary, along with a new a calendar of deadlines, “then we can make everything fit and work accordingly.”
