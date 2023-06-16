When Louis Merryman flew in a hot air balloon, it felt immensely gratifying and therapeutic.
Being in a hot air balloon allowed him to ease his mind and temporarily forget about any troubles in his life, and instead enjoy the sights and sounds in the air.
"It made you feel like a kid again," Merryman said. "They're gentle giants."
For more than 20 years, Merryman shared his passion for hot air ballooning at the annual Western Pennsylvania BalloonQuest held annually at Union Township's Scotland Meadows Park.
After 23 years, Merryman and the Union Township Fire Department, which organized and hosted the event, have decided to officially end BalloonQuest.
"We felt it was time to retire the event," Merryman said. "This event was special to us."
For years, Merryman and his family organized the balloons and the riders, Jeff Bader handled all of the Federal Aviation Administration regulations and permitting and the fire department, particularly Assistant Chief/Special Events Coordinator Randy Conti, handled the preparation of Scotland Meadows Park and the festival half of the event.
"The fire department, they were really great partners to work with," Merryman said.
He said rather than trying to start over to find a new location and a new partner, he as director decided to retire the event. Township Solicitor Jason Medure said the township didn't receive a request to host the event this year and Supervisor Chairman Larry Brown added the fire department didn't want to continue hosting it.
Merryman said balloons hadn't flown in three years, due to the pandemic canceling the event in 2020 and poor weather causing all flights to be grounded in 2021 and 2022.
"Mother Nature can be cruel," Merryman said.
Merryman had major back surgery last year causing him to retire from hot air ballooning after more than 25 years.
Started in a hotel room
Conti said this iteration of BalloonQuest was actually the second one in the township, as the first BalloonQuest started in 1989 and lasted for five years.
Merryman said he took a ride at different balloon events and fell in love with the activity, which made him begin his training.
Conti met Merryman at the New Castle Municipal Airport where Merryman was receiving his training.
The next thing they knew, the two were attending different ballooning events together, including ones in Meadville, Evans City and Jamestown, New York.
At these events, the pair would be asked if ballooning would return to Union Township.
In a hotel room in Meadville, they decided to restart BalloonQuest with Conti serving as Merryman's "crew chief."
The pair decided to change the tone of the event, as it went from a paid-entry competitive event to a no-entry, family-oriented event which, at its peak, averaged 15,000 people attending throughout the weekend.
"It was an event that the community would embrace," Merryman said. "It was really a wonderful event."
Conti said every balloonist who attended the event had a great time and enjoyed flying and interacting with the public.
They also liked the additional activities organizers hosted throughout the weekend, such as the sponsored meal on Friday, the pizza and beer party on Saturday and brunch on Sunday.
"Our event was always a fun event," Conti said. "There was a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie between the balloonists."
Conti said he understood if people were afraid to fly in the balloons, but said once someone did, they would be captivated by the beautiful and peaceful scenery.
He and fire Chief Patrick Donofrio said they enjoyed the community having fun and getting excited about the balloons, especially the children.
Donofrio said the event meant a lot to the community and the department, while Merryman said the event was a labor of love for his family.
On Sunday, following the conclusion of the event, Meryyman and his family would sit together and look back fondly over the memories made that weekend, sharing photos with each other as well.
Both Merryman and Conti thanked all the volunteers who helped out over the years, as well as all the attendees.
Merryman said if, in the future, somebody else would take inspiration from him and Conti and want to restart the event again, he would help and give his support.
