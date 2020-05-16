When the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department decided to cancel this summer’s Western PA Balloon Quest, it not only let the hot air out from a summer staple but created a hole in the department’s budget.
The decision happened Thursday night when members met at the fire station and realized they couldn’t hold the event with uncertainty about crowd sizes and securing sponsorships. The fire company’s budget comes largely through private fundraising with some help from state grants and a local service tax. While a municipal drive is the department’s biggest fundraiser, Balloon Quest is second, according to department vice president and Union Township Supervisor Pat Angiolelli.
“You’re talking anywhere from $15,000 to 20,000, depending on weather,” Angiolelli said about the financial hit the department will take. “That’s a big chunk of money when you’re making firetruck payments and utilities and equipment, fixing equipment and getting equipment inspected. It’s going to hurt, definitely. We have a monthly interest payment we pay on the firetruck we bought. The yearly payment is $30,000. You look at that $30,000, plus $300 and some a month in interest payments and utilities, it’s quite a lot of money that goes out in a year’s time.”
Randy Conti and Louis Merryman, who handle much of the hot air balloon portion of the event, agreed it would be unfair in the difficult financial times to ask businesses — some which have temporarily closed — for sponsorships. Balloon Quest would have celebrated its 31st year, as around 20 hot air balloons, pilots and crew annually meet — then ascend from — Scotland Meadows Park, just down the street from the fire station. The event culminated with a fireworks show and also featured carnival rides, games, food vendors and more.
Plans are underway to make sure the event returns next July, perhaps even with some new additions to serve as a thank-you for the missed year.
The department also used to do dinners and super bingo, which also are not feasible under current conditions. One way the department is trying to keep its budget healthy is with its golf outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville, Ohio, which will be in its fourth year when it tees off on Sept. 5.
“That’s something we’ve been building up through the years,” Angiolelli said. “It’s starting to get to be a decent event. We’re definitely going to have it and hoping we can get a lot more support for it because sponsorships are a lot less. We’re hoping we can make up a few dollars through it.”
Sponsorships for the outing range from around $50 to $100. Those individuals or businesses wanting to serve as a sponsor can call the fire department at (724) 654-7115 and leave a message. Someone will get back to them. Also, any golfers wishing to participate can sign up at that same number. Dinner and refreshments will be served.
“It’s going to be an interesting time trying to pick up the pieces,” Angiolelli said of the lost income, adding volunteer departments are always looking to reduce costs. “We really tightened the belts now. It’s going to be interesting.”
