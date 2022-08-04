Randy Conti is hoping for good weather this weekend.
He’s not the only one.
The 22nd Western PA Balloon Quest kicked off with a carnival rides opening Wednesday with hot air balloons arriving today in Union Township’s Scotland Meadows Park. The balloon glow — when the balloons are inflated and lit up in unison like luminaries to the beat of music — is set for 9 p.m. The first flight is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday night. Around 50 to 60,000 people can come through the event on a good weekend, Conti said.
“Our hope this year is to have some good weather, some good winds, no rain,” said Conti, an organizer and member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. “We’re going to have a great, great weekend. I’m thinking positive. We’re going to have great weather and we’re going to see hot air balloons in the skies this weekend.”
Launches are also scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, as well as 6 to 7 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. If the balloons can take off is a matter of the weather — and sometimes what can’t be seen.
“It depends on the winds and the winds at different altitudes,” Conti said. “It could be nice down on the ground, but you get so far up and the winds are a little stronger there.
“We’d like to get all the launches off.”
Last year’s event had rainy days. Launches also won’t occur if the wind is flowing south, which would take pilots over the West Pittsburg power plant.
The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the Union fire department and held a little later than normal, which actually was more convenient for its carnival rides company, Bartlebaugh Amusements.
Conti noted the event has no admission and there’s no cost to park. A New Castle Area Transit Authority bus will be circling in the parking areas shuttling people to and from the festival. Once inside, there are food vendors, rides and the fire department will be selling sausage and steak.
There will be a boot drive going on all weekend for fire department donations.
Pyrotecnico, located just on the other side of a tree line behind Union High School, will provide a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
“We’re actually using a hometown fireworks company,” Conti said. “Pyrotecnico has always been good to us.”
