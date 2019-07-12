Balloon Quest lights up the night for 30th year

The Western PA Balloon Quest held its balloon glow last night at Scotland Meadows Park, as the balloonists synched their flames to the rhythm of popular and throwback music.

The 30th annual Western PA Balloon Quest officially got underway last night with its second-night balloon glow showcase. 

The event featured nine hot air balloons synchronizing their flames to the beat of popular music — everything from Queen’s “We Will Rock You” to “Baby Shark.” It was announced balloon launches will go on as scheduled tonight, tomorrow and Sunday morning with favorable weather in the forecast. 

Amusement park rides open at 5 p.m. today and balloons are set to go skyward between 6 and 7 p.m. Launches are scheduled for between 6 and 7 a.m. and p.m. tomorrow and between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. A fireworks show by Pyrotechnico begins tomorrow at 10 p.m. 

