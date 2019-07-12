Balloon Quest lights up the night for 30th year

The 30th annual Western PA Balloon Quest officially got underway last night with its second-night balloon glow showcase.
The event featured nine hot air balloons synchronizing their flames to the beat of popular music — everything from Queen’s “We Will Rock You” to “Baby Shark.” It was announced balloon launches will go on as scheduled tonight, tomorrow and Sunday morning with favorable weather in the forecast.
Amusement park rides open at 5 p.m. today and balloons are set to go skyward between 6 and 7 p.m. Launches are scheduled for between 6 and 7 a.m. and p.m. tomorrow and between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. A fireworks show by Pyrotechnico begins tomorrow at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.