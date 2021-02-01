If all goes to plan, hot air balloons should again be floating across the warm summer sky in Union Township.
Western PA Balloon Quest announced tentative dates last week for what would be the 31st year of the event.
The planned dates are July 15-17 at its familiar location at Scotland Meadows Park.
The longtime Union Township Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser and July staple was canceled last May because of concerns over COVID-19 and ever-changing crowd restrictions.
The event is the second-largest fundraiser for the fire department, behind a municipal drive.
It can bring in anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000, depending on the weather, fire department vice president and Union Township Supervisor Pat Angiolelli said last year.
