Hot air balloons won't be flying over Lawrence County this summer, as the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday that Western PA Balloon Quest was officially canceled.
The annual event on the third weekend of July would have been in its 31st year this summer. The weekend usually draws around 20 balloons. The fire department said on its Facebook page it is already looking forward and planning for next summer.
While the hot air balloons were the main attraction to Scotland Meadows Park, there were also carnival rides, games, food vendors and a fireworks show.
