Once a year, the Lawrence County Recovery Coalition stops to remember those who have died because of their addictions.
And while COVID-19 precautions have pre-empted an annual gathering and ceremony this year, the 186 Lawrence County residents who have died from overdoses during the past five years, including this year, are not forgotten. Purple and silver balloons tied throughout Kennedy Square are a stark reminder of their fates, and an encouragement for others fighting addiction that they can choose recovery.
According to figures provided by Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, the county had 39 overdose deaths in 2016, 55 in 2017, 38 in 2018, 30 in 2019 and 24 so far this year.
During the past 10 years, the county has lost 304 to overdose deaths, according to the figures.
Wendy Norman, president of the coalition, said there are close to 200 balloons in total that were floating over the town square on Monday. The observance is held on Aug. 31 each year, she said.
Typically, the event has featured speakers and a crowd gathering at Riverwalk downtown. One year, the event took place with a walk through Cascade Park. But this year, the victims are remembered only with balloons and signs, for safety's sake.
The silver balloons represent the international color for awareness of overdose and its effects. The purple balloons signify the international color for opiate addiction awareness, Norman said.
