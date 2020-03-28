With schools closed and cabin fever rising, the New Castle Regional Ballet found a way to keep its students active and sociable while still in the safety of their homes.
"Everyone's just been very understanding and very positive about everything," Elissa Cowher, NCRB assistant artistic director, said. "So it's just been really a good experience overall."
Cowher began teaching using the Zoom video conferencing platform last Thursday in order to keep the students in "ballet-shape" while schools and non-life-sustaining businesses remain closed in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We tried it with our older dancers first, and of course, they were even more adept with the technology than I was," Cowher said. "They just hopped right on."
Students ages two to 18 take classes at the studio, which mostly teaches ballet and some jazz.
"I've had a lot of parents email that they're just excited that we're doing it," she said.
Cowher, who teaches dance classes online five days a week, said that although it's difficult to make corrections to her student's technique, the classes aren't being used as a replacement to their semester.
"I wouldn't say it's as effective as meeting in person," Cowher said, who called the classes a bonus. "But it's good for now."
One of the benefits of meeting live rather than watching a prerecorded video of Cowher giving instruction, Cowher said, is the ability for students to talk and interact with each other.
Cowher got the idea to teach by Zoom because she uses the same program for her other job where she teaches English to students living in China.
Cowher started dancing at NCRB when she was three. While studying pre-med at Grove City College, she went home every weekend to assistant teach at the studio.
"When I graduated from college, I just kind of knew that's what I wanted to do because I just loved it so much," said Cowher. "I think, especially for kids, it's important that they have some routine or some resemblance of normalcy for them and also to see their friends and to keep moving.
"It's not about perfecting their technique right now. That's not what we're worried about. We just want to keep them healthy — physically, mentally and keep them happy. I think this helps do that."
