Ballet. Debbie Menichino Parou calls it “the hardest training you’ll ever take.”
And yet, because of her, literally hundreds of local kids — ranging in age from preschoolers to high school seniors — have ended up loving it.
Nowadays, Parou is recognized as the founding artistic director of the New Castle Regional Ballet, which is perhaps best known for its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” However, the nonprofit organization’s roots go back half a century, when Parou started the Menichino School for Dance in 1972.
“My emphasis then was jazz and tap,” she recalled. “I did teach ballet, but I didn’t have enough training in ballet to do it well enough.”
She remedied that by beginning her formal ballet training in New York, then continuing with instructors from the Cleveland Ballet, the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, the Chicago Ballet,, the Pittsburgh Theatre, Ballet Detroit and even the Bolshoi Ballet.
In 1980, she was the only American recipient of the Cecchetti Council of American Ballet Scholarship for the continued study of ballet.
“So I love ballet, but it took me a few years to learn it right,” she said. “I studied until I was 39, taking classes. But in the process, over that interim when I got stronger, I changed the school to the Parou Ballet School. So it grew in levels.”
At first, she tackled smaller ballet productions, but when she longed to do larger ones in bigger venues, she started the nonprofit Parou Ballet Company, and later, the New Castle Regional Ballet.
“What I did was form a nonprofit and a board of directors that was in charge of the artistic ballet portion of the program, all performances,” she said, “to help kids get costuming, to bring in professionals to work with us, so the kids didn’t have to pay for it.
“I kept the school, but they kept the artistic end. They would use my dancers, but help fund them. Now, I’ve handed everything over. The whole program is nonprofit. There’s no school; they took the whole thing.”
Parou still sits on the board of the nonprofit and is considered the artistic director. However, “I have seven of my students now who are actually running the program.”
One is Elissa Houk Cowher, who recalls not being sure she wanted to stay around when her mother signed her up for ballet classes at age 3.
“I wouldn’t say I loved it at the beginning,” Cowher said, “but I think it was because I was so shy. My mom had to dance with me the whole first year in the class.
“But then I came out of my shell a little bit, and I fell in love with ballet. and thanks to Debbie, I had a wonderful foundation, correct training and correct technique. Her passion goes to all of her dancers and instills a lot of great things in them.”
Eventually, Cowher went off to Grove City College and continued her training. She began to assist Parou with teaching while still attending Grove City, and learned to love that aspect of ballet, as well as choreographing.
“She really put a lot of faith and trust in me when I probably didn’t really know much was I was doing, but she guided me,” Cowher said. “This isn’t what I thought I’d do with my life. I didn’t think I was going to be a ballet teacher, a director, a choreographer. But that’s how it worked out, and I’m so thankful that Debbie put her trust in me and that she guided me toward this.”
Parou’s success stories are numerous.
Natalie Desch, for example, went on to study at the Juilliard School, and graduated with highest honors. She went on to dance professionally with Jose Limon, a famous New York company. She is now an assistant professor of dance at the University of Utah.
Then there’s Samantha Kennedy, who earned a master of fine arts degree at Smith College and has been the chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance at SUNY-Fredonia since 2017.
Taking a different path was Dr. Michaelyn Tinstman-Notz, who serves as the medical director at Geisinger Medical Center for children with multiple medical problems and technology dependence; a pediatric hospitalist at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital; and as director of osteopathic medical education for Geisinger.
Those kinds of stories shouldn’t surprise anyone, according to another NCRB artistic director and former Parou student, Lori Scheidemantle.
“Ballet is not just about dance, but you’re giving them lifelong lessons,” Scheidemantle said. “That’s something Debbie has always taught us, that what you learn now will carry through — the discipline to know that nothing is handed to you, that you have to work hard and put time and effort into everything.
“You learn time management, because ballet isn’t like you come in one day a week and you do something. It’s a repetitious dancing. You have to keep doing it and doing it. The rewards come from the time that you put into it.”
That lesson, even more so than the performance, is what Parou has strived for.
“Not everybody has the right body for ballet, but they all need it,” she said. “My goal is to give them the tools through this process to learn what it takes to work hard, to earn something, for a discipline and for a performance that you have to strive for.”
Both Cowher and Scheidemantle agree that Parou has been reached that goal successfully year after year after year.
“I think Debbie has touched the lives, not just of the dancers, but of so many little kids, even with ‘The Nutcracker,’” Scheidemantle said. “They come, they see it as a family tradition, and maybe some of them start to dream ‘Maybe I could dance like that someday.’”
Cowher echoed those sentiments.
“There are hundreds — maybe thousands — of students that she’s touched, and she will never know or hear from them what she did for them,” she said. “But there are students — myself included — whose lives wouldn’t be what they are today without her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.