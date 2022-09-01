A star-studded movie filmed on the campus of Westminster College will hit theaters this winter.
Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" will be released Dec. 23 to theaters and then to Netflix starting on Jan. 6.
The gothic crime thriller began filming in early December 2021 on Westminster's campus in the quad area. Actors were filmed walking around the campus, while photography also included shots of Westminster's stone buildings in an effort to portray an 1830s West Point Academy campus.
Other filming took place in McConnells Mill State Park and in Somerset County, as well as in Pittsburgh.
The movie, starring Academy Award-winner Christian Bale, is based on the 2006 Louis Bayard novel of the same name. The plot starts when a young cadet is found dead with his heart removed, prompting a New York City detective to arrive at the West Point campus and solve the crime in a quiet manner.
The detective, played by Bale, finds help and forms a fatherly bond with a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, played by Harry Melling. Melling is known for his work in the "Queen's Gambit" and portrayed Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films.
Bale won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his 2011 role in the boxing film "The Fighter." He's also been up for Best Supporting Actor for his work as a financial guru in "The Big Short," and has been up for Best Actor for "American Hustle" and for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in "Vice."
Bale also serves as a producer on the movie, while Scott Cooper directs.
The ensemble cast includes Robert Duvall.
Westminster College was paid for its use of campus, money that's planned to be reinvested back into facilities.
