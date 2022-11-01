Grammy's Bake Shop and More at 1806 W. State St. in Union Township is organizing a coat donation drive during the month of November.
Donations of new or slightly-worn winter coats and winter jackets will be accepted in exchange for sweet treat.
"We wanted to do something for the community," bakery owner Jennifer Jackson said. "A local neighborhood boy was always just wearing a sweatshirt with a hoodie, and was just red with cold. He was always without a coat in October, then November and into December.
Added Jackson: "At one point my husband and I asked him about not having a coat on. He started tearing up, and said his family couldn’t afford a good coat. This was the time we knew something more needed to be done, because the problem in our community was bigger than we thought.”
