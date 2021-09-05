The clocks in Cascade Park were turned back a few years over the weekend. 

Back to the 50's weekend made its triumphant return Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the park after being put on ice the last three years. The popular car cruise was canceled after its 2017 show after 31 years. 

However, the event came back to the park for a weekend of music, food vendors and cars. There were also raffles, other fun events while benefited the Alzheimer's Association. 

Back to the 50s returns

