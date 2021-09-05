Back to the 50s returns

Fans sit around the Vietnam Memorial during the concerts.
This 54 Chevy Bel Air was bought in 1957 by Dan Marino's grandfather John. John passed away two years later, and the car has been in a dirt-floor garage until 2002, when Marino decided to redo it. Pictured are Dan Marino, Sophie Marino and John Scanga. The car was parked in the former French fry booth. It also has a Big Boy tray attached to the window.
Cruisers were gathering everywhere. Rick Kriebel shows off his 71 GTO, with friends sitting on the rocks near the old swimming pool.
Don and Alma Thompson of Pulaski stand beside their 1933 Plymouth, which was the first year they came out with the six-cylinder engine. They have had the car for a year.
Laura DePietro and Kelley Hand sit beside their 2011 V6 Mustang. They are members of Mustang Mamas, a group of ladies who love Ford Mustangs.
Cars lined up on the way down to the old pool area.
The crowd at the concert sit in front of the old train station stage.
Dave DeRosa with his 1950 Ford Custom which he has had for 30 years. Seated with him is his brother Harry , son Jerry, and granddaughter Marisa, and border collie Daphne.
Bob Hemminger prepares steak sandwiches for the Tasty Tailgater.
Butch Caiazza greets a customer at the Cazzco Booth which was selling Back to the 50's shirts.
The clocks in Cascade Park were turned back a few years over the weekend.
Back to the 50's weekend made its triumphant return Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the park after being put on ice the last three years. The popular car cruise was canceled after its 2017 show after 31 years.
However, the event came back to the park for a weekend of music, food vendors and cars. There were also raffles, other fun events while benefited the Alzheimer's Association.
Chevy Bel Air
This 54 Chevy Bel Air was bought in 1957 by Dan Marino's grandfather John. John passed away two years later, and the car has been in a dirt-floor garage until 2002, when Marino decided to redo it. Pictured are Dan Marino, Sophie Marino and John Scanga. The car was parked in the former French fry booth. It also has a Big Boy tray attached to the window.
Fans
Fans sit around the Vietnam Memorial during the concerts.
Rick Kriebel
Cruisers were gathering everywhere. Rick Kriebel shows off his 71 GTO, with friends sitting on the rocks near the old swimming pool.
Laura DePietro
Laura DePietro and Kelley Hand sit beside their 2011 V6 Mustang. They are members of Mustang Mamas, a group of ladies who love Ford Mustangs.
Don Thompson
Don and Alma Thompson of Pulaski stand beside their 1933 Plymouth, which was the first year they came out with the six-cylinder engine. They have had the car for a year.
Crowd
The crowd at the concert sit in front of the old train station stage.
Cars
Cars lined up on the way down to the old pool area.
50 FOrd
Dave DeRosa with his 1950 Ford Custom which he has had for 30 years. Seated with him is his brother Harry , son Jerry, and granddaughter Marisa, and border collie Daphne.
Merchandise
Butch Caiazza greets a customer at the Cazzco Booth which was selling Back to the 50's shirts.
Bob Hemminger
Bob Hemminger prepares steak sandwiches for the Tasty Tailgater.
Back to the 50s returns
