There will be a back-to-school giveaway for students in the Ellwood City Area School District from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 2 in the garage of the Ellwood City Municipal Building at 525 Lawrence Ave.
Alborn Tire Sires in Ellwood City is teaming up with the Ellwood City and Wayne Township police and Lawrence County District Attorney.
Students can get pens, pencils, backpacks, notebooks, highlighters, crayons and three-ringed binders. School starts on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.