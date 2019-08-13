The annual Back-to-School Bash will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at New Castle High School.
The event will feature free backpacks containing school supplies, free food and more. Backpacks will be available for students in pre-kindergarten through high school.
Barbers and stylists will be on hand to style students' hair at no cost. There will also be face painting, girls will be able to get their nails done and there will be speakers about health and eyeglasses.
There will also be surprise costumed guests and fire trucks will be on site.
