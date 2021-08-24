Haircuts. Manicures. Book bags filled with paper supplies.
Everything a student needs for school’s start on Aug. 30 was available free to children of the New Castle Area School District at the high school Monday night.
Minions, face painting, the New Castle police armored vehicle and a free pasta dinner by Soni’s added to the fun of the family giveaway in the school corridors.
The annual Back to School Bash was organized by Son of the City and Brian Rice. Son of the City is a faith-based nonprofit organization that hosts inner-city youth programs. It was founded in 2013 by Rice, a school counselor who is a retired Navy chief.
Rice arranged for local business donations including the donation of services for haircuts and manicures.
Maggie Matthews, whose daughter was getting a haircut during the event, said she was thankful for the opportunity to attend.
“I have five kids and it helps out with the costs,” She said. “It’s nice that it’s right before school starts. Her son, Logan Ott, 8, already had his haircut, she said, adding, “He’s so handsome.”
Logan’s 6-year-old sister, Kendra, took his seat in the barber chair as barber Tony Flynn worked his magic.
The book bags were a big focus of the event.
They were furnished through the Ron Alexander Memorial Trust Fund, a nonprofit fund started by the late Ron Alexander’s sisters, Kristie Miller, a junior high school teacher, and Tracy Yeropoli, a teacher at the high school.
Yeropoli explained how the backpack giveaway came about four years ago.
“My brother Ronnie was a 1995 graduate of New Castle High School and was on the Red Hurricanes basketball team. He was a huge New Castle sports fan,” Yeropoli said.
“He was one of those guys who always rooted for the underdog. He had a big heart. Anyone who was in need, he’d give them anything out of his pocket,” she said.
Alexander died in a car accident on March 5, 2016, at age 39.
His family was looking for a way to honor his memory and carry on his legacy as a Canes fan, Yeropoli explained.
“We wanted to channel our grief in a positive way to try to help others like Ronnie was always trying to do,” she said.
They established a memorial trust fund to benefit New Castle families and students in need.
“We decided, what better way, since we’ve both been teachers in the district for more than 25 years, to give back to the community in his memory.”
The sisters started fundraising efforts, which temporarily were halted because of COVID-19. The first fundraiser was an annual sausage fry in conjunction with the school district.
One of their first projects to use the money was to give free backpacks and supplies to students in the district who need them, Yeropoli explained.
Rice thought it would be a great idea to partner the backpack giveaway with the Back to School Bash, giving them away with school supplies prior to the start of school.
Yeropoli said they were prepared to give out 500 to 600 backpacks Monday.
They contained such supplies as pencils, pens, folders, notebooks and depending upon the grade levels, crayons, glue sticks and scissors.
Any leftovers are left with the school district in case it gets some new students or some children who have lost their homes or have other circumstances, she said.
The trust fund, in addition to the backpack program, annually gives out $500 scholarships to all of the senior members of the basketball team at the end of each school year, during their recognition program.
“We try to do things that mimic Ronnie’s interest and who he was,” Yeropoli said. “We felt it appropriate to give back to the basketball team, because that was one of his passions.”
The fund also has helped out silently with any kind of need of families in the district, such as sickness, loss of a home or help with food and meals.
The trust fund also is sponsoring a ticket fundraiser for a $5,000 cash giveaway in October. Tickets are for sale now for $20 each, and the winner will be determined by the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Proceeds of the ticket sales will benefit the trust fund to sustain the projects or support new projects, Yeropoli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.