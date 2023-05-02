A combination of things has led to the cancellation of this year’s Back to the 50’s Labor Day weekend car show in Cascade Park.
The City of New Castle, which owns the park, delayed approving the $5,000 lease for the three-day event, said organizer Tamra Lombardo. In addition, much of her time is spent caring for her father, Chuck, who has Alzheimer’s. Chuck Lombardo, the late John Morgan and the late Ed Donofrio co-founded the vintage car show in the 1980s.
Through the years it evolved, attracting as many as 5,000 cars from as far as Canada, Tennessee and Florida and drew 30,000 folks to the downtown and Cascade Park.
Lombardo and her co-organizer Edward Holsinger Jr. promise to bring back the car show.
“As of right now, we hope to have it for next year,” she said. “That’s our goal.”
Chuck Lombardo’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s prompted a pause in the event in 2018 and 2019. COVID canceled the car show in 2020, but it returned for 2021 and 2022.
After the September show, Lombardo normally takes time off in October and begins corresponding with the city, sponsors, vendors, bands and car enthusiasts in November. She reached out to the city last November about leasing the park.
Lombardo said the lease is normally approved in December. She didn’t get the approval until March.
“I don’t recall when we approved it (in previous years), but it was during budget season (in December) and it fell to the back of the table,” Mayor Bryan Cameron said. “With the change in government and all the changes that happened, we had sent it to the parks and recreation committee to review.”
Cameron was appointed mayor while Chris Frye took over as the administrator in January as the city began its transformation under the Home Rule charter.
Cameron said Tamra Lombardo asked to lease the park for $4,000 instead of $5,000.
“They wanted to reduce the rent because they don’t use the dance hall,” Cameron said. “They also had increased costs for (portable) toilets, Dumpsters and city police.”
The request was turned over to the city’s parks and recreation committee for a recommendation to city council. Council approved the lease for $5,000 in March.
“I was upset that they didn’t approve the reduction,” Lombardo said. “I know the city was going through issues.”
She’s not putting a lot of blame on the city, but it takes a year to put on the event.
“I’m very, very disappointed,” Lombardo said. “It’s just the time constraints. It can be done. I’m familiar with the show, but I’m just a little nervous, especially trying to reach sponsors. They are a huge part of the event.”
Originally, proceeds from Back to the 50’s were donated to various charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
However, after the elder Lombardo was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association became the chosen beneficiary.
