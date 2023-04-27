police stock

New Castle police say charges are pending test results and further investigation into the death of a 1-year-old in January.

An Allegheny County coroner's report issued this week indicated the cause of death of the 1-year-old, found unresponsive in a Harbor Heights apartment on Altman Road on Jan. 19, was a homicide, city police Chief Bobby Salem said.

Reports from the Allegheny county medical examiner's office show the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Salem said DNA tests are being conducted as part of the investigation.

He said that when the police arrived at the apartment complex that morning, the child was unconscious but still alive and was flown to a Youngstown Hospital. He said the child died later in the hospital.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.