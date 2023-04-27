New Castle police say charges are pending test results and further investigation into the death of a 1-year-old in January.
An Allegheny County coroner's report issued this week indicated the cause of death of the 1-year-old, found unresponsive in a Harbor Heights apartment on Altman Road on Jan. 19, was a homicide, city police Chief Bobby Salem said.
Reports from the Allegheny county medical examiner's office show the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and body.
Salem said DNA tests are being conducted as part of the investigation.
He said that when the police arrived at the apartment complex that morning, the child was unconscious but still alive and was flown to a Youngstown Hospital. He said the child died later in the hospital.
