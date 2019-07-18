A baby boy born inside a Sheetz restroom in Shenango Township on Tuesday afternoon has died.
Shenango Township emergency officials were summoned to the convenience store around 3:30 p.m. regarding a woman who had given birth inside the women’s restroom.
Shenango Fire District Chief David Rishel said an unidentified woman was giving a male infant CPR on the pullout diaper changing shelf when the firefighters and paramedics arrived. He said he saw that for a time, the baby was moving.
The mother, who was present, told emergency responders that she did not know that she was pregnant, Rishel said. Her name was unavailable yesterday morning.
The baby and the mother were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, where the baby was pronounced dead. The mother was treated for post-natal care, he said.
Rishel said he and two other members of the township fire department were first to arrive and the woman performing the CPR seemed to know what she was doing.
“She was doing a great job,” he said, adding that one of the firemen spelled her off until the baby was taken to the ambulance.
“Things were happening so fast,” Rishel said, that he did not hear the mother’s name.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said the woman was transferred to UPMC Horizon in Farrell and the coroner’s office is waiting for a pathology report from there to determine the gestation.
“We’re treating it as a fetal death at this time,” he said in a text message.
“The gestation term will determine if a fetal death certificate is required by law.”
