MOUNT WOLF (AP) — An autopsy is slated on the body of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a parked vehicle on a Pennsylvania street near his family’s home, authorities said.
The York County coroner’s office said the body of Dameon Erb was found Tuesday afternoon in East Manchester Township.
Family members reportedly noticed he was missing from the home and its surroundings, and he was found unresponsive in the closed and parked vehicle on the same block, the coroner’s office said.
An autopsy is slated Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.