An autopsy performed on a man killed by gunfire at Oak Leaf Gardens Thursday night shows that a bullet to the chest was the fatal wound.
Police are continuing to look for information about who shot 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago Hernandez. The shooting reportedly occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the doorway of an apartment building on Pin Oak Drive.
Deputy Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo said that Hernandez, who lived in an apartment on Pin Oak Drive, suffered multiple bullet wounds, but one to the chest was fatal. DeCarbo said he died in the emergency room of UPMC Jameson Hospital, where three people had taken him. The autopsy was performed at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
According to New Castle police who are investigating the homicide, three officers were en route to the shooting scene when they saw a silver Toyota Corolla speed past in the opposite direction on Croton Avenue, flashing its headlights and blowing the horn.
An officer intercepted the car and presumed it was taking an injured person to the hospital, so he escorted the vehicle. He learned at UPMC Jameson Hospital that the occupants were friends and family of the wounded Hernandez-Santiago, and that they were driving him there.
A passersby had reported seeing multiple police cars speeding along with the vehicle on Route 18 to the hospital.
Other officers who arrived at Oak Leaf Gardens obtained a surveillance video of the incident, according to New Castle police chief Bobby Salem.
The two men and a woman who were in the car that took Hernandez to the hospital were Spanish speaking and did not speak English. The police hired a translator in order to take statements from them, Salem said.
