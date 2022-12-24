Author's true-story tale of White House cat now a children's book

Most children’s books are not derived from true stories.
That’s exactly how the stranger-than-fiction tale goes of a Lawrence County barn cat who interrupted the country’s future first lady and found itself living in the White House.
Christine Telesz Siddall was one of a handful of attendees at the small event on her brother Rick’s farm along Route 168 near Volant on the eve of Election Day 2020. The soybean farm, and Telesz family, was thrust in the national spotlight after Rick was featured on several television news channels for throwing his support behind Joe Biden in the 2020 election four years after voting for Donald Trump. Rick Telesz was featured during the virtual Democratic National Convention, so it came as no surprise when Dr. Jill Biden held a small rally in Telesz’s barn that Monday afternoon.
What was surprising was how — and what — interrupted her speech.
A barn cat, normally skittish around people, walked right in front of the future first lady. A few days later, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and the presidency. Quietly, Dr. Jill Biden won a promise from her husband that she could bring a cat to the White House. But not just any cat. She wanted that cat.
That’s the basis of Siddall’s debut children’s book, “From the Milk House to the White House,” a 55-page story that chronicles the real-life version of how the cat originally known as mi became the newest four-pawed occupant of the White House. The book is available for purchase online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.
The book is illustrated by artist Ashley Plummer. Each page features paragraphs in English and a translation in Spanish, with passages separated by a real paw print from the main character.
Siddall said she’s already hit triple digit sales on Amazon and has had two book signings locally.
However, first graders at Wilmington Area Elementary School got to hear the book in its entirety during a special Monday event when Siddall visited four classrooms to read the book, show off photos of the real cat and answer questions.
“This is a true story,” Siddall warned to one of the classes. “There are no monsters or Cinderellas.”
Siddall recently moved back to the county. After graduating from Wilmington, she attended college and left the area. It was a point she highlighted for the young students.
“Anything in life is possible,” she said. “The last time I wrote a paper was back in college. I went into accounting and I never wrote anything ever again. I was at the event when the cat walked across the stage, and I thought, ‘wouldn’t this be a cute story to tell.’ It’s not impossible to become anything you want to be at any time you want be it. If you ever have a story you think you would really like, just jot down some notes and keep adding to it and maybe one day you’ll have a book with your name on it.”
After listening to the story, Siddall showed photos of the cat in the White House. Students also watched a video from animal website The Dodo of Willow’s first White House Christmas, which so far has racked up almost 400,000 views on Facebook and another 100,000-plus on YouTube.
Tommi or Uncle’s Cat, as the cat was originally known, had its named changed in real life to Willow, a nod to Dr. Jill Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.