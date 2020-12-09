By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lawrence County's land bank program will soon fall under the direction of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority.
The commissioners introduced an ordinance Tuesday to abolish the land bank board and delegate its responsibilities to the authority instead.
The former board of commissioners formed the land bank in 2017 with an 11-member board that was responsible for acquiring, holding and disposing of vacant properties countywide.
The purpose of the land bank is to return vacant, blighted, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties to productive use. At the time, the land bank was recommended by the county Redevelopment Authority. The idea also was advised as part of the county's comprehensive plan that was adopted in April, 2017.
The ordinance at the time required that five of the members of the new authority would be members of the redevelopment authority. The board was responsible for retaining the proceeds from the sales of the properties to cover or contribute to the land bank's operating costs, maintenance of inventory and to support additional strategic property acquisition.
Commissioner Dan Vogler explained Tuesday that legislation enacted in 2018 revised the law and granted county redevelopment authorities the same authority as a land bank.
"We are faced with sort of a redundancy," he said.
Vogler said that county planning director Amy McKinney suggested that the commissioners eliminate the land bank and give its responsibilities to the redevelopment authority.
He said McKinney had discussed the proposal with members of both boards and there was a consensus for the change. The commissioners plan to approve the ordinance on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.