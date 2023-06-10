Demolition for the former FirstMerit building could begin in August if all goes according to plan.
Amy McKinney said the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County is looking to put the long-awaited project out to bid in July with demolition to hopefully begin the following month.
McKinney serves as the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority and is the director of the county planning department.
“This is a cooperative effort between the city, the county and the Redevelopment Authority,” McKinney said.
In May, the Redevelopment Authority accepted an application submitted by city Administrator Chris Frye and code enforcement Supervisor Anthony Cioffi to demolish the building at 25 N. Mill St.
“This is a great joint effort. We’re excited to work together,” McKinney said. “This is a huge endeavor. We’ve never demolished a structure this big before.”
The building, which has sat empty for more than seven years, was purchased in 2018 by developer Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BorNot2B.
However, the building eventually went through both a tax upset sale and a free and clear sale, not selling each time, and is now in the county repository.
An asbestos inspection was conducted in February and the Redevelopment Authority placed a hold on the property around a month ago. The authority is in contact with the city’s engineering firm, RAR Engineering, about a final demolition plan for the structure.
“We need to get rid of the FirstMerit building,” said Councilman Pat Cioppa during council’s June 1 meeting.
The total cost for the project is expected to be around $650,000.
To help pay for the project, the cost will be split between the Redevelopment Authority and the city.
McKinney said in its letter to the authority, the city has committed to pay for half of the demolition cost.
For the other half, the authority, which runs the countywide demolition program, will also use some of the annual funding it receives from the Pennsylvania Housing Financial Authority.
It will also use some of the $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county allocated to the authority to be used for redevelopment initiatives in the city and Ellwood City Borough.
McKinney said the authority has a list of contractors throughout the state it uses for demolitions. The authority will have a mandatory bid meeting at the end of June for the contractors, will hopefully receive bids and accept one in July and have demolition begin in August, according to McKinney.
She said the final costs for the demolition will be unveiled in July as well. She said this plan is tentative and subject to change.
McKinney said before and during demolition, she will be in constant contact with city officials and emergency personnel to plan accordingly, as multiple sections of downtown will need to be blocked off for safety reasons.
Cioppa said he wants to see the building demolished to help improve the overall look of downtown New Castle.
He said with the building’s demolition and with a push to bring new businesses, restaurants and apartment buildings in, the city can encourage more foot traffic and more people to want to live downtown.
McKinney said the redevelopment authority placed a hold on it in the repository about a month ago, at the recommendation of county solicitor Jason Medure.
She said it has not yet been decided yet, either, how much of the $250,000 would be used for the FirstMerit building. She said the funds also could be used for other demolitions in the city and Ellwood City, and to help the city possibly obtain a facade grant. The city would work with the Redevelopment Authority to coordinate the effort.
Commissioner Brian Burick commented, “I believe it’s a good use of these funds, to work with our local municipalities to remove blighted and abandoned and neglected commercial buildings that are now posing a safety hazard. By removing them, we’ll be able to open up the opportunity for new ventures, new development and progress. I think visually, it’s very important to get rid of a building that’s become a danger and eyesore to the community.”
(Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.)
