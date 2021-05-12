The New Castle Area Transit Authority is continuing to expand its fleet of buses powered by compressed natural gas.
Richards told New Castle City Council on Tuesday that the authority received two new CNG buses in October, and is expected to take possession of four more in November. That will swell the size of the authority’s CNG fleet to 17 buses, the oldest of which dates back only to 2018.
Best of all, Richards said, “All 17 of those total about $10.5 million and they’re all (paid for with) federal and state grants — zero local money involved.”
According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and and Renewable Energy, the natural gas on which these buses run “has inherently lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to diesel” and “appear to have total greenhouse gas emissions that are very similar to, if not slightly better than, diesel buses...”
As far as costs, the report goes on, “CNG buses cost about $25,000 to $50,000 more than a conventional diesel bus ... but CNG fuel usually costs less than diesel fuel. At 25 cents per gallon savings, the typical CNG bus could pay for itself in just a little more than 3 years.”
Richard believes that the environment is the top beneficiary of the authority’s CNG fleet, “but we’ve noticed some savings in fuel with that.”
“The other big thing,” he went on, “is, being part of the CNG program with the state, we’ve been able to receive 17 buses with zero local monies.
“That’s a huge benefit to New Castle. We do our best to go out and get as much as we can federal and statewide to limit the local dollars.”
