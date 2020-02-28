An Ellwood City official is seeking to have three houses demolished to remove blight on properties in the borough.
The Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority has authorized the county planning staff to begin the process of obtaining bids for the demolition.
Ralph Chiappetta, borough code enforcement officer, submitted three applications to the county to have the properties razed with demolition funds that it receives from various state funding sources.
All three houses submitted for demolition are in the county repository. They are, according to priority:
• A house at 104 13th St. Chiappetta noted that criminal activity has gone on at that house, including a drive-by shooting. There have been some inquiries about buying the land after demolition, he wrote. A description of the condition indicates that the outside and inside of the house are scattered with trash and debris. The doors cannot be locked and the walls have holes in them. A letter was written to the property owner Oct. 4, 2017, giving her a deadline of Oct. 12 to make the necessary repairs and cleanup. The property is boarded up and is now in the county repository.
• A house at 933 Crescent Ave. The house, which has been inhabited by transients and drug activity, is directly across from the county Head Start school. The house is boarded up and violates ordinances, and the owner has been cited for failure to comply, according to the application. The property is deemed a public nuisance, unfit for human habitation, a fire risk, a potential health and safety hazard and has presence of vermin, debris and uncut vegetation.
• A house at 1119 Crescent Ave. The house is in bad repair and has been condemned, and a neighbor has expressed interest in buying the land after demolition, according to the application. The property is deemed a public nuisance, unfit for human habitation, a fire risk, a potential health and safety hazard and has presence of vermin, debris and uncut vegetation.
Amy McKinney, director of county planning and community development, said she sent memos earlier this month to all 27 municipalities in the county, saying that the redevelopment is accepting applications for its countywide blight removal program. The memo also provided them with applications to have properties removed.
"It's a rolling application," she said. "And there's no deadline."
Municipalities submitting applications must provide photos of the dilapidated structures, along with documentation, and the proposals must be in compliance with state, federal and local code requirements, McKinney said.
In most cases, the properties are in the county repository from non-payment of taxes and non-sale at the county's upset and free-and-clear sales.
The Redevelopment Authority also has been working with the city to identify dilapidated and blighted houses and buildings.
Authority chairman Dennis Alduk suggested the county planning staff join with the authority to come up with a plan to designate target areas for blight during 2020 and 2021, "so we can get the biggest bang for the buck."
"It would help us to have a list of areas we should consider rather than random shotgunning, unless there's one that's an emergency," he said.
McKinney noted that the city of New Castle came forward with 32 blighted properties in 2019.
"We couldn't give all these dollars at once," she said. "It's open enrollment, on a first-come, first-served basis."
McKinney distributed a map of the city of New Castle with red marks showing all of the dilapidated homes that are in the repository. Concentrations of them are on the city's Lower East and South sides, while others are scattered in the downtown and the East Side, the West Side and other areas, with a few in Mahoningtown.
