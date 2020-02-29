ALTOONA (AP) — Three teenage boys face murder charges in the fatal shooting of another teen, which authorities say happened when the boys tried to steal marijuana from him.
The three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Altoona — were arraigned Thursday and remanded to the county jail.
The teens had arranged a meeting Tuesday night with Devon Pfirsching, 15, of Altoona, telling him they wanted to buy a bag of marijuana, authorities said. Shortly after Pfirsching arrived, one of the teens pointed a gun at him, pistol-whipped him and then shot him in the head, according to authorities.
The three teens then fled the scene on foot, and the suspected shooter tossed the gun away as he ran, authorities said. All three were captured later that night.
