PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool at a western Pennsylvania home.
Plum police responded to the home around 7:50 p.m. Thursday after a relative found Ca-Nayah Mitchell at the bottom of the pool. The girl was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
It wasn't clear if the child lived at the home or was visiting. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
The drowning remains under investigation.
