The Lawrence County Historical Society will host a book-signing event featuring local author Susan Hougelman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 at the society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St.
Hougelman, author of “Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration Among the Amish,” will talk about her book, which was inspired by the local Amish community and sign copies of the book after the discussion. Reservations are $5 per person and must be made in advance of the event.
“Inside The Simple Life” details the lives and culture of the Amish community in Lawrence County “as told by an Englisher.” The book includes a collection of authentic stories and photographs of the Amish landscape.
Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 5 p.m. prior to the book signing for an additional $5 per person. Reservations are required.
To make reservations for the guest speaker event and the Clavelli Mansion tour, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
