UConn took its fifth men’s basketball title on Monday and closer to home, Augustine’s Pizza took its own title after its frozen pizzas beat Cedars’ lamb sandwich for New Castle’s Munch Madness.
“It’s such an honor,” co-owner Frank Augustine said Tuesday about winning the month-long competition on Facebook involving local restaurants.
New Castle’s Anthony Peluso, who operates Majesty Creative and the satirical publication “The Crown,” hosted Munch Madness with help from friend Marenda Zeronas.
Similar to college basketball’s March Madness tournament, Munch Madness featured 64 local restaurants and/or their dishes in a single-elimination tournament.
“It’s just another way we’re trying to do anything we can to create a sense of excitement (in the area),” Peluso said.
A 2006 New Castle High graduate, Peluso divided the entries into four regions and let folks vote on Facebook. No one could vote more than once during each of the six rounds.
“Overall, for the entire month, we had about 50,000 votes,” Peluso said. “There’s been a huge response.”
The final four pitted the lamb sandwich from Cedars Bar on New Castle’s East Side against the Burg Bar & Grill in West Pittsburg, while Augustine’s frozen pizza battled Forbush Drive-In ice cream.
Cedars pulled ahead of the Burg Bar & Grill during the last 10 minutes of voting to make the final round, Peluso said.
“We were very surprised, but we worked very hard at getting votes,” Cedars’ employee Andrew Kladitis said on behalf of restaurant owner Eddie Pagley.
Kladitis attributed the upper East Side restaurant’s success to its notoriety; the establishment has been around for some 50 years.
“We have a lot of friends and family that patronize the business,” he said.
Jeremy Koscinski, owner of the Burg Bar & Grill, said they had fun with the competition and took their families to Cedars after being eliminated to support the team.
He solicited votes for Burg Bar & Grill on Facebook.
“And we were telling people we wouldn’t feed them unless they voted for us,” Koscinski joked.
When voting for the final round closed, Augustine’s Pizza garnered 1,430 votes to Cedars’ 1,365 votes.
Augustine said his family, which started the business in 1957, followed the bracket’s very closely.
“We kept going on and our matchups were getting closer and closer,” he said. “It was fun to follow.”
Augustine noted that New Castle has some amazing food.
“I feel you can’t find better food than in New Castle,” he said. “People made jokes about frozen pizza beating out all the great food. We’ve been around for so long.”
Peluso is working to move New Castle forward and believes the best way is through technology and starting low-impact businesses and community projects. The main reason for the approach is to show people what’s possible.
“You don’t need a lot of money to do cool stuff that makes an impact on the community,” he said.
