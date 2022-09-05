Book of the Month

From the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell comes “The Family Remains” — an intricate and affecting novel about twisted marriages, fractured families and deadly obsessions in this standalone sequel to “The Family Upstairs” (2019).

Jewell is a British author known for her twisty page turners, including “Then She Was Gone” and “Invisible Girl.”

Come check out the newest materials this month at the New Castle Public Library.

