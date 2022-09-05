...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following
areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey,
Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas.
Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest,
Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of
Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango,
Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including
the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker,
Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of
Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and
Wetzel.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is an increased threat for heavy rain today. The heavy
rain combining with slow storm movement or storms repeatedly
crossing the same locations will increase the risk for flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.