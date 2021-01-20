An ATV rider is facing driving under the influence and other charges after his reported involvement in an accident on the city's East Side.
New Castle police have charged Nick Anthony Berardi, 21, of 140 McCaslin Road, Hickory Township, in connection with the collision.
The police reported that the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at East Washington and Junior High streets, in an area where officers reported they have received many complaints about ATV and dirt bikes and are commonly trying to stop them.
Police arrived at the scene to find a black ATV with severe front-end damage and red Pontiac G6 with severe damage to the driver's side. Berardi was at the scene, and police said he smelled of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint. He told police that he had smoked marijuana before riding the ATV, the report said. He had suffered a cut to his neck and lip and complained of head pain, the report said. Berardi was wearing a helmet with a video recording device mounted on top of it. His backpack contained a wooden pipe containing suspected marijuana residue and a black square of suspected marijuana gel. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries but refused a blood chemical test, police reported.
The driver of the Pontiac and three passengers, two of whom are children, were uninjured, police said. The driver and one passenger told police they were pulling out of a parking lot and did not see the ATV approaching because it did not have any lighting and it was dark outside, according to the report.
Berardi's ATV and the Pontiac were towed. Police reported that Berardi told them he was among a group of ATVs that they had tried to stop before the accident occurred, the complaint states.
Berardi is charged with two counts of DUI, four counts of recklessly endangering others, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license is suspended, careless driving, driving without insurance, driving unregistered vehicle, driving without headlights, reckless driving and driving an all-terrain recreational vehicle on city streets.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,000 bond.
