The Lawrence County commissioners have approved the hiring or reappointments of 11 attorneys for various functions within the county court system.
At their meeting Tuesday, the board approved the following lawyers and compensation at the recommendation of court administrator Michael Occhibone:
•Joanne Nene, as custody master, through Dec. 31. She replaces David Henderson, who retired. Nene will be paid $85 per hour under a contract, the same rate as Henderson as her predecessor. He was paid a total of $52,912 in the position last year.
•Robert Barletta, John Bongivengo, Michael Bonner, Joseph Kearney and William Panella as court-appointed counsel for criminal cases, excluding homicide cases, through Dec. 31. All are reappointments. They will be paid $2,000 per month or an annual rate of $24,000 a year. The pay is the same as it was last year. Panella also was elected this year as the city’s full-time controller at a pay of $15,585, plus $2,500 wages in lieu of hospitalization benefits. The attorneys represent criminal offenders in the courts whenever there is a conflict of interest with representation by the public defender’s office.
•Nora DiBuono, Larry J. Puntureri, Deborah A. Shaw and Carolyn Flannery, as court-appointed counsel for juvenile cases, through Dec. 31. They also will be paid $24,000 each or $2,000 a month. Flannery also is being paid $41,000 for this year as the county’s assistant solicitor and right-to-know officer.
•Susan M. Papa as truancy master, through Dec. 31, at a pay of $85 an hour, to be paid monthly. She also is the county’s juvenile master. Her pay as juvenile master in 2019 was $49,103.
Occhibone explained that the criminal lawyers are needed to replace public defenders whenever there is a conflict. If the county had to pay someone from out of town lawyers to represent the clients, “the cost would be crippling,” even with one high-profile case, he said.
He said that Papa has been serving as the truancy officer and that she “has been pretty effective in the school system.”
