A missing witness at a preliminary hearing resulted in the dismissal of more than 2,000 theft- and fraud-related charges against a Neshannock Township woman.
Officials say that the charges will be refiled against Heather Dawn Cook, 49, of 3241 Greentree Circle.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, after hearing testimony presented Wednesday in Central Court by the prosecution, ruled that all criminal charges against Cook be dropped.
Cook is accused of using a credit card belonging to the Pennsylvania-American Water Co. for personal use while she was employed by the company.
She is charged with making 754 transactions on the credit card between 2015 and 2017 involving more than $106,000, according to the criminal complaint. She faces 754 counts each of theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Shenango Township police, the company superintendent told police he gave Cook permission to buy a dress and shoes that she ruined on the job and to use the credit card for those purchases in October 2016. He said he also told her on occasion to buy dinner for herself and her family on the credit card if she had done a lot of work or a good job on a project, the court papers state. The supervisor additionally told prosecutors that he never reviewed the backup receipts.
Assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the case, said the superintendent no longer works for the water company, and he was not called as a witness.
Initially, the prosecution didn’t think he was needed as a witness at the preliminary hearing, Miller said, but as testimony proceeded at the hearing, it was determined that his testimony was necessary. The judge then denied the charges, he said.
Miller said he intends to refile the charges against Cook and call the company superintendent as a witness.
Two other water company employees gave testimony at the hearing, according to the court records.
“I’m not walking away from this one,” Miller said. “We’re going to refile the charges.”
Cook was represented in court by her private attorney, Bradley G. Olson. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
According to court papers, Cook was working as an operations specialist in the water company’s branch office at 2736 Ellwood Road when the reported expenses were charged.
The water company closed the credit card account on Aug. 30, 2017, and Cook was fired from her job on Sept. 15, 2017, via telephone, the court papers state.
