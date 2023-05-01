The attorney for a Mohawk High School football player who was permanently expelled for a hazing incident is arguing the district trampled the teen’s constitutional rights.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge said he will review arguments presented by attorney Dennis Elisco, the teen’s private counsel, and by the district’s solicitor, Russell Lucas of Andrews & Price LLC Pittsburgh law firm, before rendering a decision on whether he should remain permanently expelled or reinstated to school for his graduation.
The student was permanently expelled by majority vote of the Mohawk Area School Board by a 6 to 2 to 1 vote at its Nov. 8 public meeting in the wake of a hazing scandal within the varsity football team.
The teen’s name has been withheld because he is a juvenile, and all of the court filings in the case are sealed. However, a court proceeding Friday to consider an appeal Elisco filed on his behalf was public and attended by about 30 parents and students, including the teen and his parents. The teen was referred to in court only by his initials.
Elisco argued the school board’s vote to expel the teen was based entirely upon hearsay and it did not afford him an opportunity to cross-examine any witnesses interviewed by the district or law enforcement before the board rendered its decision.
An incident took place in August preseason practice where District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, in his investigation, said five athletes were subject to “a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault.” The school paused football activities for two weeks, which led to the cancellation of a scrimmage and two games.
In addition to the expulsion, three teens, including Elisco’s client, who reportedly were involved in the hazing incident, are facing charges by juvenile petition filed by the district attorney’s office. Those court proceedings also are private and records sealed because they are juveniles. Suspects who are charged with crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
The basis of the claim against the teen in court Friday, regarding the reported hazing, was that he was involved in an incident where he reportedly and admittedly put his hand down the pants of an underclassman football player and touched him inappropriately, according to Elisco.
A separate claim is that the teen was at a gathering of players off school grounds when he reportedly placed his private parts on a sleeping teen. The incident reportedly was caught on a Snapchat video viewed by both District Attorney detective Thomas Burke, who filed the juvenile petitions, and by Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk, according to information presented Friday in court. Houk at the time was the assistant superintendent.
That video was not submitted as evidence at the expulsion hearing, only the testimony about it from the two officials who viewed it, Lucas said, and the board chose not to watch it.
Elisco argued there was no time frame or location of the video of the incident, which reportedly occurred at a teammate’s house.
“The law is pretty clear,” Elisco argued before the judge. He said the school board decided to expel the teen immediately because of the one act that was considered brutally sexual in nature, but the teen admitted to his action, saying someone else touched him first and that it was all done in a joking manner and that they were “horsing around,” he countered, indicating there was no ill intent.
Elisco contends although the board was acting as quasi-judicial body, “we must adhere to constitutional rights that we all have.” He argued his client was not afforded the right to cross-examine his accusers or the school officials.
Burke testified at the expulsion hearing during his investigation he interviewed more than 20 people, 17 or 18 of whom were teammates, Elisco pointed out. Dr. Houk gave the only other testimony, he said.
He recounted her saying that a ninth grader had told her the incident was blown way out of proportion and she gave the opinion the student was coerced into saying that, Elisco said.
“No one, not one other student, testified,” he said, adding the board’s conclusion was independently based on the hearing testimony.
Regarding the reported videotape, Elisco argued there was “zero evidence” supporting the board’s findings.
The school board concluded the incident (on video) occurred off school grounds, during a gathering by members of the team at the home of a player, and it was posted on Snapchat, he said.
“Nobody testified about firsthand knowledge of what had occurred, where, who was present … or that it was school-sponsored event,” he said, emphasizing, “Not one person in that video testified.”
The victim nor his mother testified at the board hearing.
“The board had no authority to expel this young man with no proof that it was a school-sponsored event,” Elisco said, noting his client is in the top five of his class.
“From an allegation of hazing came a rumor of sexual misconduct and barbaric behavior,” he said. ‘We all know that rumor walks halfway around the world before the truth takes its first step.”
He contended his client has been penalized and punished unjustly, and he asked the judge to reverse the expulsion decision. Lucas countered there “was a significant issue of misconduct” and Elisco’s client admitted touching the teammate inappropriately.
“They were there (where the video was filmed) because they were football players.”
