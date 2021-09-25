Last week’s acquittal of Regis Brown in a 30-year-old murder case has left the victim’s family and prosecutors scratching their heads.
But the attorney who represented Brown in court said he is fairly certain Brown didn’t kill 54-year-old Bryce Tompkins in November or December of 1988.
Brown, 62, a permanent inmate of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, is serving a life sentence there for the admitted brutal killings of his wife and stepdaughter in Erie County, and for other convictions. He had pleaded guilty to their deaths.
He was charged three years ago with the shooting death of 54-year-old Bryce Tompkins of New Castle, and he stood trial last week for his death in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Brown was charged with his death after giving state police a 45-minute taped confession about how he killed Tompkins, who he said had witnessed his friends burglarizing the VFW. He confessed in the back of a police cruiser in a store parking lot in Erie County.
Tompkins’ family reported him missing around Nov. 25, 1988. His body was found a month later on Dec. 26, floating in the Neshannock Creek. He was shot twice in the back.
Although he confessed, Brown had requested a jury trial in the case with nothing to lose, because he already was in jail for life. His defense was that he made up his confession because he was messing with the state trooper Joseph Vascetti, who he said hounded him, his friends and family for many years about Tompkins’ death, and the details he gave that day came from information he gleaned from his friends while they were inmates in jail.
The audio tape of Brown’s confession was played for the jury last week, but it wasn’t enough for a conviction.
“I’m convinced he didn’t do it,” said county public defender Larry Keith, who represented Brown. He said he did extensive research of the case before trial to prove that.
“I didn’t do anything else for two weeks,” Keith said. He interviewed people and had his office staff track down documents and make notebooks. A full-time paralegal was devoted to just that case, and a full-time lawyer drafted motions in the case.
“That’s what we do, because the burden of proof and presumption of innocence are so important,” Keith said.
He said that during cross-examination of Vascetti in court, “we kind of brought out how Joe didn’t fact-check any of his story. The impossibilities of the facts that Regis Brown gave him in the confession were brought to light by Vascetti not checking to see if any of that stuff really have happened.”
The motive Brown had given in his confession was that two of his friends had burglarized the VFW, and Tompkins, who was walking around there, espied them leaving the building, Keith said. “But the police didn’t track down whether the VFW was burglarized, whether they burglarized it and when it happened,” he said. With the help of his investigators and contacts at the VFW and research at the library and prothonotary records, Keith found out that one of the men reportedly had burglarized the VFW early in 1989, he said.
That occurred after Tompkins was murdered and his body was found, he said.
“Regis was making this story up as he went along” in his confession, Keith contends. “I was able to pull out information to show that how, when he was asked a question, he made up something ridiculous.”
He contends that Brown had gleaned all of his information during a stint in jail with Roberts and Ayersman.
“He was picking out scenarios of things they told him to add to his story,” Keith said. He said the case “had everything to do with Vascetti’s overzealousness.”
Brown had told Vascetti he also committed another homicide in Erie, but another suspect already had pleaded guilty to it and had been convicted.
“The state police from Erie interviewed Brown and fact-checked him and easily omitted him as a possible suspect,” Keith said.
The prosecution — the district attorney’s office in this case — has the burden of proving the guilt of a person beyond a reasonable doubt.
One juror who came forward to talk about the case said the jury acquitted Brown because there was too much reasonable doubt left in their 12 minds.
The juror, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, spoke about his own reasoning for the verdict.
“After listening to the prosecution and the confession, my first inclination was that it was going to be short trial,” he said. But when Brown took the witness stand — and considering other evidence — he saw inconsistencies in the facts.
He said the majority of the other jurors felt the same way, and there were a few who were on the fence at first. But having taken copious notes, he brought up those inconsistencies din deliberations.
The juror said they recalled President Judge Dominick Motto, who presided, telling them the verdict had to be decided beyond a reasonable doubt, and that “if the testimony gives you a pause, that’s a serious thing to consider,” he reflected.
Brown had taken the witness stand Friday morning, the final day of the trial, and although he initially had confessed to the police on tape, he recanted his confession and there were inconsistencies in his and others’ testimony about how far away he was when he shot Tompkins and where he shot him, the juror said.
The prosecution had introduced a letter in court that Brown wrote to Vascetti after his arrest, telling him he would plead guilty to Tompkins’ death under certain conditions. Those were that he wanted the police to pick him up, take him for a ride, give him cigarettes, expedite the case and have a judge sentence him to death, and upon his execution he would have a sealed letter saying “everything you ever wanted to know.”
“He was clowning on Joe Vascetti,” Keith said.
The juror also felt Brown’s letter was an intent to mess with the police.
“The guy has a really weird sense of humor,” the juror said.
He said that walking into deliberations, “I was one of the first ones who said that you just can’t close the door on this. There were so many variables. Was there reasonable doubt? Absolutely,” he said. “We had to go by what Judge Motto said, ‘Does it give you pause?’ Yes, it did.”
He said the jury also reasoned that Brown, even if acquitted, wasn’t going anywhere. He was already in prison with no chance of parole.
The juror said he regrets the jury couldn’t provide the kind of closure the Tompkins’ family needed. But he came away knowing that was a week he won’t forget for the rest of his life.
Tompkins’ wife and daughter were in the courtroom throughout the trial. After the verdict was delivered, his family offered this statement:
“We are extremely disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” Stacey Harding, Tompkins’ daughter said in a text message. “But we take solace in the fact that (Brown) will remain in jail for the multiple heinous crimes he committed and the impact he had on the other victims’ families and on ours.”
She had taken exception to Keith’s comments in his opening statements to the jury, that referred to her father as “a cave dweller.”
Harding had Tompkins’ Eagle Scout sash and its numerous badges with her in court. Some of those merits were for survival.
Testimony from forensic pathologists during the case was that Tompkins was wearing multiple layers of clothing and socks when he was shot and killed. Harding said she believes he had dressed to be outside for a long time, because maybe he left his apartment knowing people were looking for him.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa commented, “I was surprised by the jury’s decision, but I’m a firm believer in the fairness of the criminal justice system. I respect the jury’s hard work and thoughtful consideration in reaching its verdict.”
The upside is that the defendant, nevertheless, is serving two life sentences plus 40 years, he said. “The downside is that the victim’s family didn’t receive the validation that we were all hoping for.”
“I was very proud of the professionalism of assistant district attorney (Jonathan) Miller and pleased with the case he presented. He did the best he could with what he had,” he said, adding that most of the witnesses, because of the age of the case, were either deceased or unavailable, including the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy.
“It made it extremely difficult for the commonwealth to present a compelling case,” Lamancusa said.
Keith described Brown as a respectful, intelligent, articulate and easy to work with client.
He concluded that although his closing arguments in the case might have been compelling to the jury, “I don’t think you change the minds of 12 people during closing. The investigation work we did in preparation was important. That’s how you win trials.”
