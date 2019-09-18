Attorney gives talk on Constitution Day

Around 30 people attended The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County’s Constitution Day event on Tuesday at Tuscany Square Ristorante.
The event featured speaker Daniel DeLisio, staff attorney for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra McCloskey Todd.
“Without you, there would be no democracy,” DeLisio, a staff attorney in Todd’s chambers for 11 years, told his audience. “The Constitution would be words on a paper.”
DeLisio explained the framers had spent four months locked inside the State House in Philadelphia, writing the document they were pressed for time to finish.
“The framers had a genuine concern that if they do not do something and act quickly that these European monarchies would start picking off individual states, so they were, I would say, rushing through it, but they were certainly trying to reach a compromise and solve some problems so we could get off the ground.”
DeLisio said the framers weren’t keen on predicting the future of America.
“The idea that they were in the room and they could see every possible permutation of where our society would go is a myth,” DeLisio said. “There was no possible way they could look far into the future and say, ‘We’re covering every possible eventuality.’ They knew they couldn’t.”
DeLisio dispelled myths about the Constitution, spoke about the 14th Amendment (which grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” which included former slaves who had just been freed after the Civil War) and explained constitutional law that sometimes appears in the news, such as the emoluments clause.
Guests had the option to arrive early and eat dinner at their own expense or arrive later to attend the talk.
“Ben Franklin was presiding over the convention, and made an impassioned speech on this day. He said why we ought to have this, why we needed this and why it ought to be signed. It (the speech) moved the delegates to the action,” DeLisio said. “When he came out of the State House, he was asked, memorably, ‘Mr. Franklin, what is it? A democracy or is it a monarchy?’
“He said, ‘It’s a republic, Madam. If you can keep it.”
