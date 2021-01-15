An attorney who works for Disability Options Network and its entities filed paperwork in the Lawrence County voter's office creating a political action committee.
Philip W. Berezniak, who represents all of the DON entities, said he filed the paperwork Friday to create the Lawrence County Committee for Political Reform, a political action committee, and that he is one of two sole members. He emphasized that he filed it on his own, with no affiliation with DON. The only other committee member so far is its treasurer, Patricia D'Amico, he said.
He also must answer to the county elections office about what appears to be a potential election violation regarding a billboard that encourages voters to reject a future home rule charter question on the ballot. The billboard does not include financial disclosure about who paid for it.
Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison confirmed the filing, saying that the purpose of the committee as stated on the form was to support or oppose a ballot question that imposes a home rule charter in the city, only for 2021.
"It would not be an ongoing committee," Allison said.
The point of the committee is to further examine and possibly oppose a home rule charter for the city of New Castle, Berezniak said, emphasizing that the committee "is not DON's undertaking. It's in my name alone, but I hope to encourage other people to join."
Although Berezniak lives in Ellwood City, his concern is because he is a Lawrence County resident and pays 2.25 percent in wage taxes to the city of New Castle, he said.
The purpose of the political action committee "is under discussion," he said. "I don't feel personally that the home rule is the way to go, although I'm not sure yet. I believe it allows unfettered taxation and continuation of the wage tax, but there may be more alternatives than imposing high taxes."
Berezniak said he plans to attend or tune in online to the home rule committee's next two public meetings, schedule in February.
"On the face of it, I don't like the fact that home rule allows increased taxation and less oversight," he said.
In the event there are more activities regarding the home rule issue, "we now have the committee in place, moving forward," Berezniak said.
DON has posted three billboards in town, and one encourages city voters to "say no to home rule. It's your community and your choice."
Berezniak said that billboard was paid for by Chris Lloyd, DON Management's owner. He said he received a letter from Allison telling him the billboard lacks the financial disclosure and violates the state elections law. While he disagrees there is a violation — saying there is no ballot question yet, that it's premature — he has agreed to add the disclosure to the billboard, he said.
We're doing it as a courtesy, not as a compulsion, because there is no home rule ballot question, and the campaign finance rules only impact when there is a ballot question," he said. "We have no qualms about listing who's paid, but where's the ballot question for the home rule charter?"
In a return letter to Allison, he wrote, as counsel for Lloyd, that DON Management Inc. is agreeable to addressing the deficiency, and that Lamar Advertising will add the disclosure to the billboard within 10 days. He added that DON Services, a separate entity, has no connection to that billboard issue.
Berezniak said he learned that a complaint about the billboard had been made to Allison by a New Castle city council member.
He maintains, however, that DON Management is not in violation "in any way, shape or form. I don't know why it's a violation unless the city puts it on the ballot," he said.
Two billboards on the Clark's Furniture building downtown do not reference a home rule referendum, and those were paid for by Stephen Cardella and Court Hower of DON Services, Berezniak said.
"Allison would not disclose who complained about the billboard. If the matter is corrected, it will not go before the county board of elections, he said.
He noted that the state election code states that any expenditure or action taken to oppose or promote a ballot issue or candidate must include a disclaimer. And while the ballot question has not been presented to the voter's office for the ballot, the question cannot be filed until the time candidates submit their petitions, which is between Feb. 16 and March 9 this year.
"They recognized this could be a hot-button issue and they have agreed to comply," Allison said of Berezniak and DON Management. "We deemed it to be a violation, because it has potential to become a ballot question."
