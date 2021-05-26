State police are warning people not to give out personal information to anyone over the phone, and to closely monitor their bank and credit card accounts.
Their advice was prompted by a report of identity theft by a 62-year-old Hickory Township woman, who provided information to a caller who feigned to be a Discover employee. The caller then tried to charge a $3,000 purchase on her account, but the fraudulent charge was blocked by Discover, the police reported.
